BRATTLEBORO — Girls in grades K-3 and a caregiver are invited to learn about opportunities to join Girl Scouts and get involved in the local community. Try out sample activities, meet local troops, and see the many ways to get involved, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Hampton Inn, 1378 Putney Road. To register, visit bit.ly/3JUj0vk.
Can't make it to the event? No worries. There are multiple in-person and virtual sign-up events throughout the year. Walk-ins are welcome. You can also join anytime online. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont through volunteer-run troops, events and virtual programs. Visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org to learn more.