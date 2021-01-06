Crows and their kin are a raucously entertaining group. From jays to ravens to magpies to crows, there’s a lot to wonder about when it comes to these marvelously intelligent birds. On Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m., join Southeastern Vermont Audubon via Zoom as the “Bird Diva” Bridget Butler shares the natural history of these birds. Find out how smart they really are, the difference between crows and ravens, and their complex social structures. And, learn how you can contribute to our understanding of the large winter roosts of crows through the Crows In Vermont project.
To register, go to: tinyurl.com/y2eene3u
This program is co-sponsored by BEEC and Southeastern VT Audubon Society.