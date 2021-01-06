17259810-T5.jpg

A crow sits amid snowy trees off Chapel Road in Bennington.

 photo provided by Peter Crabtree
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Crows and their kin are a raucously entertaining group. From jays to ravens to magpies to crows, there’s a lot to wonder about when it comes to these marvelously intelligent birds. On Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m., join Southeastern Vermont Audubon via Zoom as the “Bird Diva” Bridget Butler shares the natural history of these birds. Find out how smart they really are, the difference between crows and ravens, and their complex social structures. And, learn how you can contribute to our understanding of the large winter roosts of crows through the Crows In Vermont project.

To register, go to: tinyurl.com/y2eene3u

This program is co-sponsored by BEEC and Southeastern VT Audubon Society.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.