BRATTLEBORO — The Beloved Community and the Center for Story, Spirit and Justice are holding a training session on Saturday, Feb. 25, focusing on Mahatma Gandhi’s understanding of non-violence and truth. This is free and open to the public from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 18 Town Crier Drive.
The program will explore Satyagraha and other Gandhian insights into the nature of truth seeking, social transformation and political action. This will be an interactive process with lots of participation from those present.
In the morning from 11 a.m. to noon, participants will prepare using gentle exercise and sacred dance experiences. A free lunch will be offered at noon. Donations are welcome but not required. For more information, contact howerwiii@gmail.com or call 802-249-2947.