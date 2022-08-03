CONCORD, N.H. – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Gray, Maine, issued a heat advisory for parts of Vermont and New Hampshire from noon Wednesday to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Affected counties in Vermont include eastern Windham, eastern Windsor, Grand Isle, western Addison, western Chittenden, western Franklin, and western Rutland. In New Hampshire, the advisory covers all of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties and southern Grafton County. Hot temperatures and high humidity are expected to lead to heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. These conditions can cause heat-related illnesses if the proper precautions are not taken.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) urges residents and visitors to take action before a heat emergency.
“Residents and visitors should take this Heat Advisory seriously,” said HSEM Acting Director Richard C. Bailey Jr. “Limit your exposure to the sun during extreme heat if you can. If you can’t and must be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty.”
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at highest risk for heat-related illness.
Bailey offers the following safety tips:
• Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
• Stay in air conditioned rooms for as long as possible.
• Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.
• Go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power during periods of extreme heat. Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.
• Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.
• Sign up for NH Alerts to receive emergency information via your mobile and landline phones, including severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service and emergency information from HSEM.
• Check the weather and listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.
If you must go outside:
• Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.
• Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
• Protect your face and head by wearing sunblock and a wide-brimmed hat.
• Limit exposure to the sun.
The town of Brattleboro also issued a heat advisory on Wednesday, urging everyone to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and stay out of the heat as much as possible. "People who need some cool air can visit the Brooks Memorial Library (224 Main Street) or the Central Fire Station (103 Elliot Street)," the release stated.