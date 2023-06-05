DUMMERSTON — The Dummerston Historical Society’s newest exhibit will open with a public reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, with remarks by curator Charles Fish at 3 p.m.
"Faces of Dummerston: A Work in Progress" is a display at the Society’s Schoolhouse in Dummerston Center of about 150 photographs of town residents. Some images are ancient; more were taken within living memory. Teachers, farmers, firemen, bankers, truckers, writers, engineers — here they all are, some posed, many captured at public events such as the Apple Pie Festival.
The project is a work in progress. Some photos are yet to be identified. Visitors are invited to add names and catch errors. And when the pictures come off the walls, they will be preserved in albums to which new faces will be added over time. The exhibit will also be open at other dates to be announced.
Of related interest is a collection of cameras and other gear representing photographic practices of past and present.
The public is invited, admission is free, and the Schoolhouse is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 802-254-9311.