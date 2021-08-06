NEWFANE — Step back in time at the Eighth Biennial Windham County History Fair on Saturday, August 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held on Historic Newfane Common (Route 30), the Fair is a festival of vintage exhibits, demonstrations and historic tours featuring Windham County’s rich heritage. The Vermont Historical Society, the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, the Vermont State Archives and the Vermont State Police will join many of Windham County’s Historical Societies with special exhibits for all ages.
“Vermont wildlife with a historic twist,” presented by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, will feature live “animal ambassadors;” A presentation and exhibit of Old Maps of Vermont will offer copies available for purchase; Learn how to research your family’s roots at the Whetstone Brook Genealogy Presentation; Bookbinding and Restoration presentations by the Chester Bookworm invite you to bring your old books for a free professional evaluation; Demonstrations at The West River Railroad Museum will feature the lost art of telegraph operating. The Honorable Justice Durkin will present an insider’s tour of the Windham County Courthouse. Tours of the County Jail, the historic Village of Newfane, as well as Charles Marchant’s tour of the old Newfane Cemetery on Cemetery Hill are also scheduled. Flintknapping, fire making, fiber arts, maple sugaring demonstrations, and quilting demonstrations will take place throughout the day. The day will also feature antique cars and trucks including the Vermont State Police cruiser “Old Monty.” There will also be crafters, bargain table, raffles, and food.
Admission is Free. Questions? Contact: info@historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org. For an updated schedule of events, see the Historical Society’s website: www.historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org.