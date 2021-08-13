GRAFTON — Since 2007, The Nature Museum in Grafton, has been welcoming visitors from across New England to its wondrous Fairy House Festival, a family-friendly celebration of nature, creativity, inspiration and community.
This magical Grafton tradition will appear on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Each year, dozens of volunteers create a fairyland of small structures built out of natural materials, opening a portal to the incredible world around us through deep observation of nature's gifts. Guests of all ages walk the forested fairy house trail, make their own fairy houses, enjoy face painting, music, bubbles, crafts, and more: all in celebration of the incredible relationship between nature and creativity.
In the months leading up to the festival, dedicated volunteers comb fields, stream banks, forests, beaches and hilltops for moss, bark, pine cones, twigs, pebbles, acorns and other natural materials. With these earthy ingredients and a lot of imagination, builders craft a unique and spontaneous fairy village of dozens of individual fairy buildings. Natural materials are also available at the festival, where the museum’s gardens become a fairy house construction zone, and festival attendees young and old are able to create little homes, and leave them there overnight for the garden fairies to nest in.
Registration to become a builder is open on the Nature Museum website, and every year they have groups of families, friends, and businesses come together for a uniquely collaborative and creative project.
Jeanne Waldren, Youth Services Librarian at the Whiting Library in Chester, first built a fairy house for the festival in 2012. An experienced volunteer, she has built dozens of fairy structures with her grandchildren and with the children at the Whiting Library over the years, sharing the creative process with the next generation.
The Nature Museum welcomes both builders and volunteers to help with the festival, and donors to support the event, which is the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds support the year-round programming, which includes free programming for kids through the summer, immersive experiences in nature for kids and adults, and resources for teachers and schools to learn about our regional environment.
Visit their website at nature-museum.org to register as a builder or event volunteer, to read all about the event and plan your day. Builders and volunteers get free admission. Tickets can be purchased online beginning Sept. 1, with tickets for adults at $15; kids, $5; and free for 2 and under.