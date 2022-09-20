GRAFTON — The Nature Museum will host the Fairy House Festival this Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The Festival is an imaginative, nature-based tradition that welcomes in the fall season. Volunteers create a fairyland of small structures built out of natural materials, opening a portal to the incredible world around us through observation of nature's gifts. Visitors are invited to walk the half-mile Fairy House Trail, sprinkled with fairy houses, schools, boats, airplanes, libraries, carousels, and more. Make your own fairy house in the pollinator garden and enjoy crafts, face painting, bubbles, and food and drinks from local vendors.
The Fairy House Festival is The Nature Museum’s annual fundraiser, supporting year-round environmental education programming in the community. Tickets are $5 for children (under 2 are free) and $15 for adults. Advance tickets can be purchased online at nature-museum.org and limited at the gate.