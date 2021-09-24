BRATTLEBORO — Utilities Division crews started fall flushing of the town water mains on Thursday night and will continue through Saturday October 9. Some users have recently noticed discoloration of their water. Unprecedented rainfall has added color from dissolved organics in the source water. Additional organics accumulated in the distribution system is the cause of the discoloration. The water is safe to drink. Public Works tests the water throughout the distribution system daily. Flushing the water mains will improve the situation.
Brattleboro is currently constructing a new water treatment facility which is expected to improve the town’s ability to treat the water supply during unusual conditions in the future.
Water main flushing will occur at night and during the day. Night flushing will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and day flushing will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, Sept. 24, night: Marlboro Road area and Western Avenue from The Chelsea Royal Diner on Marlboro Road to Melrose Terrace.
Saturday, Sept. 25, night: Western Avenue from Edward Heights to I-91. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Carriage Hill, Hampshire Circle, Yorkshire Circle, Greenleaf St, Country Hill, Green Meadow, South St, Thayer Ridge, West Village Meeting House, New England Drive and Brattle Street.
Sunday, Sept. 26, night: Western Avenue from I-91 to Jct. Green Street, Crosby Street, Williams Street area. Water will be off for several hours in the following areas: Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Solar Hill, Brattle Street and New England Drive.
Monday, Sept. 27, day: Bonnyvale Road, Glen Street, Carriage Hill.
Monday, Sept. 27, night: Cedar Street, Spruce Street area, Chestnut Hill, Green Street, High Street and School Street area.
Tuesday, Sept. 28, day: Greenleaf Street area, Sherwood Hollow and Westgate area. Water will be off to Greenleaf Street, Green Meadow and Country Hill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28, night: Guilford Street, Signal Hill, Hillcrest Terrace, Maple Street, Chestnut Street and Esteyville area.
Wednesday, Sept. 29, day: Green Hill Parkway, New England Drive Edward Heights Lawton Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 29, night: Canal Street from Fairview Street south to John Sietz Drive, Fairview Street, Ledgewood Heights, Winter Street, Fairground Road, Atwood Street and Sunny Acres.
Thursday, Sept. 30, day: SIT, Dickinson Road, Kipling Road, Black Mountain Road.
Thursday, Sept. 30, night: Canal Street from Main Street to Fairground Road, Lexington Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Horton Place, Homestead Place, Brook Street and Clark Street area, Flat Street, and Elliot Street (east end).
Friday, Oct.1, night: Prospect Street, South Main Street, Marlboro Avenue area, Frost Street, Elliot Street (west end).
Saturday, Oct. 2, night: Clark Avenue, Moreland Avenue, Mountain View, Baldwin Street, Oak Grove Avenue, and Pine Street area.
Sunday, Oct. 3, night: Washington Street area, South Main from Lawrence Street to Prospect Street.
Monday, Oct. 4, night: Cotton Mill Hill, Vernon Road, Morningside.
Tuesday, Oct. 5, night: Oak Street area, Main Street area.
Wednesday, Oct. 6, night: Linden Street, Route 30, Putney Road from Park Place to North Bridge.
Thursday, Oct. 7, night: Vermont and Eaton avenues, Terrace Street, Tyler Street, Walnut Street, and Wantastiquet Drive.
Friday, Oct. 8, day: Exit 1 and Old Guilford Road to Welcome Center.
Friday, Oct. 8, night: Putney Road from North Bridge to Exit 3.
Saturday, Oct. 9, night: Putney Road North of Exit 3, Old Ferry Rd, Glen Orne Drive.
Tuesday Oct. 12: VTri-Park Cooperative Housing and Deepwood Drive Developments. Morning – Lower section to include Village Drive, Valley Road, Maplewood Drive, Edgewood Drive, Lynwood Drive, Reservoir Road, Hemlock Drive, and Woodvale and the lower part of Winding Hill Road. Afternoon – Upper section to include upper part of Winding Hill Road, Deepwood Drive, Stonewall Drive, Record Drive, Autumn Hill, Windward Drive, and the rest of Lynwood Drive.
Some daytime flushing will continue throughout the weeks of October 10 and 17. Customers are asked to check the flushing schedule closely as flushing causes water discoloration, low water pressure and in some areas, intervals of no water.