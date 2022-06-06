BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Alumni Association has selected Holly Falzo as the grand marshal for the 117th Annual Bellows Falls Alumni Association parade, scheduled for June 17-19. The weekend will include dances on Friday; a golf tournament, alumni games and class reunions on Saturday; and then the crowning of the Alumni Queen and her court, and a parade on Sunday.
Falzo is a 1981 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School. She started her teaching journey at Bellows Falls in 1986. Her career has lead her to teaching English for 30 years and moved into the Alternative Education program in 2016. She earned the University of Vermont's High School Teacher of the year for Windham County in 2008.
Her motivation for teaching in the same school she attended was the opportunity to give back to the community she grew up in. Along with that she was able to see her two kids grow up and attend Bellows Falls. As a true terrier alumni to BFUHS as a family, she said she is grateful she gets to see the kids of her alumni grow up.
One aspect she tries to implement in teaching is preparing students for the real world. She not only uses the curriculum, but also real life experiences to allow kids to get the most benefits from their time in her class. She doesn’t just teach her students but uses her skills as an educator to get to know them, their learning patterns and their skills to prepare for life after BFUHS, according to a release from the Alumni Association.
The association thanks Falzo "for everything you have done for BFUHS in the 36 years you have taught here. The staff, the students and the entire community will forever be grateful for you."