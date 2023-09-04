WATERBURY — Vermont families with school-age children are getting a boost to their bank accounts due to federal funding for summer food benefits.
The federal government authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) and Agency of Education (AOE) to provide a temporary food benefit to all students in public schools, as well as some in independent schools.
Between Feb. and May 11, 2023, $9,980,804 in Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT benefits, including a summer benefit, was provided to 80,556 students in 53,535 households. Since the start of the P-EBT program in Spring 2020, Vermont families have received $95.6 million in P-EBT benefits. Because the federal public health emergency has ended, this is the final year of P-EBT.
"Being well nourished leads to better learning outcomes for students. We want to make sure every family takes advantage of this benefit, ensuring their children are well fed and prepared for a new school year," said Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey.
P-EBT benefits are food benefits provided to Vermonters by the federal government. For school year 2022-2023, all public schools in Vermont and some independent schools offered free meals to all students through certain criteria set by the federal government. All students attending one of these schools received a summer benefit of $120 per student and $8.18 per day for a COVID-related absence per child to spend on food.
"The P-EBT benefit provides extra funds to families to purchase groceries," said DCF Commissioner Chris Winters. "Using this benefit also helps the Vermont economy."
P-EBT benefits may be used to buy eligible food items anywhere 3SquaresVT is accepted. To learn more, read these Frequently Asked Questions at https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/P-EBT.