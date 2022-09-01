BRATTLEBORO — September can be a good month for finding edible mushrooms, and you’re never too young to learn how — assuming you have the right mentor. Young Mason grew up with just such an instructor, his mother, Melany Kahn. In “Mason Goes Mushrooming,” an illustrated picture book, Kahn shares the joys of mushrooming with a new generation. On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m., she will be at the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center to share them with you.
Families are invited to BEEC for a reading of the book and a mushroom treasure hunt in the nearby woods. Afterward, cook and sample some tasty edibles.
In “Mason Goes Mushrooming,” Kahn quells common fears and puts the “us” in mushrooms by weaving simple education through a playful, fungi-finding adventure. Four kid-friendly, forest-to-frying pan recipes highlight the flavor notes of the mushrooms featured. A short identification guide is provided for newbie foragers.
This program is the first of two family book events at BEEC. The second, on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m., will feature “The Animal Adventurer’s Guide” by nature educator Susie Spikol. In the book, Spikol shares her infectious enthusiasm for all that creep, slither, hop, and bound. She will be at BEEC to introduce the book and to take the group out for some animal adventures.
Learn more about these programs at www.beec.org or by calling 802-257-5785.