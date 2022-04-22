TOWNSHEND — It’s spring — time to get moving!
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 13th Annual Spring into Health 5K will take place on Saturday, May 7, with a shot-gun start at the Townshend Common at 8:30 a.m.
Or, if you prefer, choose the virtual option and sign up to run, walk, roll, or stroll at a time and place of your own choosing. So many participants have liked this pandemic-era flexibility that organizers have decided to offer the option again. You can complete your 5K by running, walking, rolling your wheelchair, pushing your baby in a stroller, riding your horse, or even on your treadmill if you wish. The goal is to get some healthy activity however you want to do it.
If you register for the virtual event by Friday, April 29, Grace Cottage will mail you an official Spring Into Health 5K runner’s bib. Wear your bib while doing your 5K, then send organizers a photo of yourself wearing it by Monday, May 9, and the photo will be posted on Grace Cottage’s Facebook page.
Registration for the 5K, whether virtual or in-person, is at gracecottage.org. The cost is $15 per adult participant; children under the age of 18 are free.
Grace Cottage’s Spring Into Health 5K is sponsored by People’s United Bank and WEEI 93.5 FM Sports Radio. In addition, the ongoing support of the Vermont State Police and Rescue Inc. is greatly appreciated.
For more information, call 802-365-9109, or email info@gracecottage.org.