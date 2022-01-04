TOWNSHEND — Family Nurse Practitioner Juliette Carr has joined the primary care staff at Grace Cottage Family Health.
Carr holds a Master of Science in her field from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is board certified as an family nurse practitioner and as a maternal and newborn nurse. In addition, she is a registered herbalist with the American Herbalists Guild and holds an LGBTQ+ SafeZone certification. She provides gender-affirming, holistic care to adults and children.
In addition to seeing patients for general primary care and family medicine, Carr also has a subspecialty in integrative medicine and is a nationally recognized speaker and writer on holistic medicine. She is co-chairwoman of the American Nurses Association of Vermont’s Legislative Advocacy Committee and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing. She is the recipient of both a Southern Vermont “Emerging Leader Award” and a “Rising Stars Award for Top 40 under 40” for community service in 2021.
Before joining the Grace Cottage staff, Carr worked as an adjunct professor at University of Massachusetts-Amherst College of Nursing and as a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
“Working at Grace Cottage allows me to serve my neighbors as part of the best primary care team in Windham County, which is a wonderful feeling,” said Carr.
She lives on a farm in Newfane with her family. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, gardening and skiing.
Juliette Carr is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with her, call 802-365-4331.