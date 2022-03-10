WINDHAM — A free web-based calendar promoting family programming in Windham County is being launched in April. Any organization serving children from infancy to 18 can obtain permission to post their activity and any family can freely search for events.
This calendar is a collaborative service project between Early Education Services, Rockingham Free Public Library and the Building Bright Futures Council of Southeastern Vermont.
“Families and organizations have been wanting this for a long time and the key to this calendar's success will be organizations regularly posting their events so that families view this calendar as a valuable resource," said Sandy Stark, director of the Southeastern Vermont Parent Child Center
Any organization in Windham County can post activities geared towards families. This includes camps, classes, films, educational programs, support groups, special events, community services, etc. This is a free marketing tool created to increase accessibility.
In addition to the calendar, this platform includes the popular Parenting In Your Pocket Resource Guide distributed by the Parent Child Center of Southeastern Vermont. As an online resource, this guide will be updated regularly with resources for families in Windham County.
“Creating a unique and accessible source of information for the community is a mission of the Rockingham Free Public Library and a service we are proud to support," said Sam Maskell, technical director of the calendar and the Children’s Librarian at Rockingham Free Public Library.
For more information on how to promote events on this calendar, contact Sam Maskell at youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org or Lisa Ford at lford@wsesdvt.org.