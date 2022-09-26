WINCHESTER, N.H. — The United Church of Winchester, 99 Main St., will host a Family Style Bean Supper this Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The menu includes two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, hotdogs, and rolls with your choice of homemade pie. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children under 12. There will still be more distance between tables in accordance with COVID guidelines. To preorder take home meals, call 603-239-4465 before 3 p.m.
Reservations are also being accepted for the church's Dec. 3 ham and bean dinner at 603-239-4465, email at unitedchurchofwinchester@myfairpoint.net or make a future reservation with the hostess during any bean supper.