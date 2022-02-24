Is your family member struggling with mental illness? The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is offering a virtual Family-to-Family education program for family members of people diagnosed with mental health conditions.
This free, evidence-based 8-week program is facilitated by trained volunteers who are family members, caring for their loved ones themselves. The organization’s Southern Vermont teachers will facilitate the class beginning 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, via Zoom.
The course provides family caretakers with education about mental health conditions, skills workshops, and information about available resources. The NAMI Family-to-Family curriculum includes:
• Information about mental health conditions and treatments.
• Coping skills, handling crisis and relapse, local and national resources.
• Listening and communication techniques.
• Problem solving, limit setting, self-care.
Most importantly, the course offers family members the invaluable opportunity of open conversation and mutual support in a stigma-free environment. Course participants, now more than 400,000 people nationwide, find that the Family-to-Family experience empowers them to understand and pursue paths toward healthy recovery for their loved ones, their families, and themselves.
Registration for the class is required and can be found at namivt.org/education/f2f/ or by calling 800-639-6480.