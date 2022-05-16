BELLOWS FALLS — Greater Falls Farmers Market kick-off fundraiser is on Friday, May 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hetty Green Park.
There will be Wagyu from Spring Rock Farm, buns from Grandview Gourmet, raffles, a plant sale and live entertainment by Intercept on BF3F.
The first Market starts on the third Friday in June with live entertainment, take-out food and vendors and runs Fridays from June 17 through September from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, visit Greater Falls Farmers Market on Facebook.