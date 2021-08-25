WALPOLE, N.H. — Every weekend in September is about showing appreciation for local veterans. Cheshire County veterans are invited to attend the TEAM Jaffrey Farmers Market on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., the Keene Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Hinsdale Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the month of September to receive $20 in vouchers every week to spend on food items at each market.
The Cheshire County Conservation District has partnered with the TEAM Jaffrey, Keene & Hinsdale Farmers’ Markets and the Cheshire Medical Center’s Center for Population Health to increase community members access to healthy foods, an effort which supports the Healthy Monadnock Initiative.
This Veteran Appreciation Month program in Cheshire County is not based on need, but rather serves as a way for the community to say “Thank you” to its local service members for protecting our freedoms. This program also serves to boost the local farm economy by bringing more business to local markets.
Vouchers are distributed each week at the Veteran Appreciation Month booth at each market on a first come, first served basis while funding supplies last. Veterans may come back every week for another $20 in vouchers and may participate at all three market locations if they wish. Vouchers may be used to purchase food items only. Vouchers have no cash value, are non-transferable, and must be redeemed at each market respectively by the end of September 2021.
To participate, veterans must provide proof of veteran status and proof of Cheshire County residency. Valid forms of Veteran ID include: (1) copy of DD214, (2) healthcare enrollee card from Veteran Affairs, or (3) NH Driver’s license with a Veterans designation. Veterans from eligible towns include: Keene, Swanzey, Gilsum, Harrisville, Alstead, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Walpole, Troy, Nelson, Roxbury, Rindge, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Surry, Sullivan, Chesterfield, Stoddard, Marlow, Westmoreland, Richmond, and Winchester.
For more information about Veteran Appreciation Month, contact Benee Hershon at the Cheshire County Conservation District — by email at benee@cheshireconservation.org or leave a voice message at 603-756-2988, ext. 3011
This program has been modeled after the Vouchers for Veterans program, now in its fifth season, started by the Rochester Farmers’ Market in Rochester, N.H.
For more information, contact Amanda Littleton at 603-756-2988, ext. 4 or email at amanda@cheshireconservation.org