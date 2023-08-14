MONTPELIER — More than 80,000 Vermont students received $120 in federal pandemic electronic transfer benefits (P-EBT) early this month.
During the 2022/2023 school year, all public schools in Vermont and some independent schools offered free meals to all students. Because of this, all Vermont students attending one of these participating schools received the federal summer P-EBT benefit of $120 per child to help with food costs while children were home from school this summer. This program is designed to help families to stretch their summer food budgets, support local farmers and the local economy, and bring valuable federal dollars into Vermont.
P-EBT benefits have been issued to families on a debit-like card that can be used at more than 600 grocery stores, co-ops, general stores, and more than 40 farmers' markets across the state. When families use their P-EBT cards at participating farmers' markets, they will receive extra coupons through the Crop Cash and Crop Cash PLUS pilot program to buy additional food at the market. If a family spends $20 of their P-EBT at a participating farmers’ market, they can receive up to $40 extra to spend on eligible items, including produce, meats, eggs, dairy products, and preserves.
“Using your P-EBT card is easy. By using it and spending those benefits, you will be doing your part to keep nearly $10 million of federal funding in Vermont,” said Keely Agan, Early Childhood Nutrition Manager at Hunger Free Vermont. “This provides an excellent opportunity to support Vermont’s farmers and growers – it’s a win-win for families, farmers, and the community.”
Students who missed school due to COVID-related reasons between February 2023 and May 2023 will receive additional benefits for those days as well. For families who have previously received a P-EBT benefit or utilize 3SquaresVT, the summer benefit should have been automatically added to their existing EBT card.
“We are proud to issue these funds to hardworking Vermont families across the state,” said Leslie Wisdom, Food and Nutrition Director at the Vermont Department for Children and Families. “We hope everyone will be excited to use these funds to buy groceries this summer.”
For more information, frequently asked questions, and support regarding P-EBT, visit https://dcf.vermont.gov/esd/P-EBT. If you have any questions or require assistance, call 1-800-479-6151, option 7.