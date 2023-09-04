WILLISTON — Vermont residents affected by July’s severe storms, flooding, mudslides and landslides now have until Oct. 12, 2023, to apply for FEMA assistance.
This does not mean Vermonters should delay applying – the sooner Vermonters apply, the sooner FEMA can process a claim.
For those who had storm-caused expenses and live or owned a business in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor County, FEMA assistance can provide grants and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.
To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use a relay service, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, should give FEMA their number for that service when they apply.
To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA and SBA specialists can answer questions, help upload documents and refer you to available resources. Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sundays) at the following locations:
Washington County
Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676; Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, 05641; Cabot Town Hall, 3084 Main St., Cabot, 05647; and Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St., Montpelier, 0560.
Orleans County
Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton.
Windsor County
Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., Springfield– closing 6 p.m. Sept. 2.
Windham County
Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St., Wardsboro.
Lamoille County
Northern Vermont University – McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson.
Centers will be closed on Labor Day and will reopen with normal hours on Sept. 5.