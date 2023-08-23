WARDSBORO — The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Jamaica will cease operations at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, and relocate to Wardsboro.
It will reopen at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, and continue with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. The new address is 99 Main St. at the Wardsboro Town Hall.
At Disaster Recovery Centers applicants can ask a FEMA specialist questions about their application, receive clarification on letters or information from FEMA, get help submitting documents, and receive help with writing an appeal. The Disaster Recovery Centers are also staffed by representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses, and private non-profits. FEMA and the SBA work together to deliver assistance to individuals and communities after declared disasters.
Other area recovery centers, also open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, include the Springfield Health Center at 100 River St. in Springfield.
To find other Disaster Recovery Centers nearest you, visit fema.gov/drc. Residents can also apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
For the latest information on Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion1, the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA, or Vermont Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/vemt and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.