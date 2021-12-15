BRATTLEBORO — Children ages 7 to 12 years should be en garde.
The Recreation and Parks Department will offer a second session of its fencing program led by Reily Mumpton for those ages at the Gibson Aiken Center, 3rd Floor Red Room, 207 Main St. Classes are scheduled on Thursdays from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, 10 and 17.
In this class, kids will explore an introduction to Western martial arts and the forms of combat pursued and developed within medieval Europe. Students will learn the basics of combat, self-defense and a history of swordplay within medieval society. Bring comfortable, clean-soled shoes and prepare to lunge into action. Note that masks are required within the Gibson Aiken Center.
The fee for this six-class session is $90 for Brattleboro residents and $105 for non-residents. This session is limited to six students only.
The department will be accepting in-person and online registrations beginning Thursday. In-person registration will be accepted Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. At this time, all in-person registrations must be in the form of cash or check.
To register online, visit: register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1