KEENE, N.H. — The 30th Annual Fenton Family Golf Tournament held June 6 set a record and raised over $58,000 for The Community Kitchen.
For the first time since 2019, the tournament began with a shotgun start and ended with a buffet dinner provided by The Keene Country Club.
The Fenton Family and the Golf Committee have tried to raise the bar on the tournament each year, and this year was no exception with net proceeds over $10,000 more than any other year. This keeps The Community Kitchen running for a month and allows the nonprofit to provide 23,402 meals through both the Pantry and Hot Meals Programs.
In 2021 alone, The Community Kitchen’s Pantry Program provided 252,117 meals to 28,085 individuals on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Through the Hot Meals Program, 28,535 meals were served Monday through Friday and on Sunday’s.
The Community Kitchen extended it gratitude to the Fenton Family, the Golf Committee, event sponsors, golfers and everyone involved in this event, for a three-decade commitment that has served as the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.