ROCKINGHAM — Guests are invited to celebrate fall the Rockingham way. The Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road. Guests will surround themselves with pies, cider, craft beer, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors and more pies. There will even be a pie contest and, of course, the beautiful Vermont foliage.
The music lineup starts from noon and continues through 2 p.m. on Saturday with Low Lily. This string and vocal trio explores the roots and branches of American folk music with traditional influences and modern inspiration. Start with excellently matched vocals, add some world-class playing, sprinkle with raised-off-grid Americana, and you get Low Lily. Setting down roots in Brattleboro, the band has crafted a signature sound that they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two No. 1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.
Cold Chocolate follows from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own. Featuring Ethan Robbins on guitar, Ariel Bernstein on percussion, and backed by some of the root's music scene's finest players, this group from Boston impresses audiences throughout New England and beyond. Cold Chocolate has quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows.
On Sunday, The Break Maids begin jamming from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. With their original Rock n' Roll sound with a twist of Folk Punk, The Break Maids are "Straight off the hill and over the top. The Break Maids offer glam-stomp music with three-part harmonies Seven Days calls 'ethereal like a Greek Tragedy.'" The Maids are Faith Wood on bass, Ida Mae Specker on percussion and Emily Burkland on guitar.
The Stockwell Brothers round up the music from 1:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Stockwell Brothers are Green Mountain Newgrass artists. Their music spans traditional and progressive styles with banjo, alternative rhythms, and three-part harmonies. They cover bluegrass songs, finger-picked acoustic guitar ballads, and Americana melodies riding world-beat grooves and Celtic, jazzy, and even neo-classical instrumentals.
Applications for both the pie contest and for craft vendors are still being accepted, but spaces are filling up quickly. Find the information on www.gfrcc.org. There will also be a raffle with prizes and local food.
Admission is $7 per person. Guests can receive an admission discount if they are wearing flannel. Kids 12 and under are free. For more information, contact the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce, 17 Depot Street, Bellows Falls, VT; or email info@gfrcc.org, or visit www.gfrcc.org, or call 802-463-4280.