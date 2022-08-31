PUTNEY — September is Hunger Action Month, and the Putney Foodshelf, which serves Putney and the surrounding communities, is running its annual Fill the Foodshelf food drive. With the pandemic still a concern and with inflation increasing food prices, taking action against hunger remains a priority for groups like Putney Foodshelf.
Throughout September, during the Fill the Foodshelf drive, shoppers at the Putney Food Co-op and the Putney General Store will have an opportunity to order cases of essential grocery items from a special Foodshelf order form. The cost is then added to their bill at checkout. That’s it. Volunteers will deliver the special orders to the Foodshelf to be distributed to those in need. Donations to support the drive can also be made online at putneyfoodshelf.org.
The food items on the forms have been selected for their nutritional value and are popular staple foods.
“This model allows us to get exactly the foods we need the most,” said Hannah Pick, executive director of the Putney Foodshelf. “We are very grateful to the Co-op and General Store for working with us to make this drive happen.”
In addition to Putney residents, people from surrounding communities, including Brattleboro, Dummerston and Westminster, receive weekly support from the Foodshelf during open hours: Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Putney Community Center. No one in need is turned away.
“With the end of federal funding that helped families during the pandemic, and with prices of food and fuel increasing due to inflation, we are again seeing a significant increase in the number of households we serve every week,” said Nancy Olson, chair of the Putney Foodshelf board of directors. “This summer, we are serving about 95 households a week.”
To help address hunger in our communities and support the Foodshelf, visit putneyfoodshelf.org, call 802-387-8551 and leave a message, or mail your gift to the Putney Foodshelf, 10 Christian Square, Putney, VT, 05346.