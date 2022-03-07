BELLOWS FALLS — Falls Area Community TV is premiering “No Exit,” a psychological horror film, at the Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 30-minute film was produced by Fact TV and was born from the collaborative efforts of Alex Stradling and Josh Morelli. It tells the story of three friends who have to deal with the aftermath of one very bad night.
The film was shot in the Vermont/New Hampshire area and stars local up-and-coming talent. A brief discussion panel will be held after the showing on opening night. Tickets will be sold only at the door (not online) along with copies of the film.
All proceeds go to the Falls Area Community Television.
This film is dedicated to the memory of Samson Morelli.
The Bellows Falls Opera House is at 7 Village Square. Call 802-463-3964 or go to bellowsfallsoperahouse.com for more information.