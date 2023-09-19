BRATTLEBORO — In recognition of World Alzheimer’s Day on Sept. 21, agencies and advocates for senior citizens will present the Vermont statewide premiere of the new documentary "Keys Bags Names Words," a film about people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias who share stories of heartbreak and hope in aging.
The film explores the ways we can protect our brain health, connect with our loved ones and live a higher quality of life, even after diagnosis. Listen to doctors discussing what you can do in your life to support brain health and prevent cognitive decline. Hear from musicians and artists, scientists and policy experts from around the world engaged in a bold approach to tackle what has become the greatest global challenge for health and social care in the 21st century, dementia and brain health.
AARP Vermont, Alzheimer's Association - Vermont Chapter, Cathedral Square, Community of Vermont Elders (COVE), Patton Consulting, Support and Services at Home (SASH), and Vermont Department of Health have partnered together to bring this film to three locations across the state, including a showing in Brattleboro.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Sept 21, from 6:45 to 9 p.m., Latchis Theater, 50 Main St, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, Sept 27, from 6:45 to 9 p.m., Contois Auditorium at City Hall , 149 Church St, 2nd Floor, Burlington.
Thursday, Sept 28, from 6:45 to 9 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main St, 3rd Floor, St. Johnsbury.
RSVP to join in for a free film screening and community conversation: https://p2a.co/vm0wDao