WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project will hold its final Healing Walk of the season on Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
This walk will be a celebration of our connection to the land, and as the final one of the season, will be hosted by both Mike Mayer and Fred Taylor. They will share poems and other readings celebrating our connections with the earth and this season, along with a special song. There will also be chances to share reflections on the experience.
The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with nature on its 235 acre land preserve in Williamsville, located at 300 Sunset Lake Rd. To get to the spot go 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Rd. from Williamsville Village, sign is on the right. Or approximately 5 miles over the top of Sunset Lake Road from Route 9. Meet at the parking lot at 4 p.m. For information, contact Fred at 802-254-2675.