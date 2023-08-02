DUMMERSTON — The public is invited to come visit the final showing of the “Faces of Dummerston: A Work in Progress," on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dummerston Historical Society Schoolhouse in Dummerston Center. The Faces exhibit, curated by Charles Fish, features photographs of over 150 Dummerston residents. Some images are ancient, more were taken within living memory. Also on display is Chuck Fish’s collection of cameras and other gear representing photographic practices of past and present.
All are invited, admission is free and the schoolhouse is accessible. Information: gailsvt@gmail.com or 802-254-9311.