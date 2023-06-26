BELLOWS FALLS — Throughout the month of June, Bellows Falls was a destination for the LGBTQ+ community in New England and beyond to celebrate Pride, a dedicated opportunity to celebrate the queer community and bring attention to the struggle for equality and justice. Two final events will occur in Bellows Falls before the end of the month.
Classic Film Wednesdays at the Bellows Falls Opera house have featured LGBTQ+ themed films and the series ends with the Academy Award winning film from 2016, "Moonlight," on Wednesday. Cited as one of the best films of the 21st century and rated R, the film presents three stages in the life of the main character (childhood, adolescence, and early adult life) as he faces difficulties in exploring sexuality and identity. At the 89th Academy Awards, the film won for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay and was the first LGBTQ-themed mass-marketed feature film with an all-black cast. Sponsored by Windham Antiques and Wunderbar.
On Friday, June 30, celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with the theme, Love Will Keep Us Together. It’s a community dance party featuring DJ Uncle Thiccc at the Moose Lodge, 59 Westminster St. Doors open at 7 p.m., there is no admission fee, all ages invited (under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.) Food, snacks available for purchase; full bar open. IDs will be checked at the door.