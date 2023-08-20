BRATTLEBORO — With recent decisions handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court, people are retreating to their corners, rehashing arguments to buttress their opinions and refusing to talk with people they disagree with.
But one local constitutional scholar says closing ourselves off from each other is "going down the path of political violence."
"I we can't understand an opposing point of view, even if we don't endorse it and try to shut it out, throughout human history, that is where you have political violence," said Meg Mott, who taught political theory and constitutional law for 20 years at Marlboro College. "If somebody says something extreme and you disagree, rather than put them in jail, or do whatever you can to try and put them in jail or cancel them, try having a discussion, ask them how they got that opinion, what in their experience makes them feel that that's an important point of view. What are they trying to protect? What are they afraid of?"
Asking questions of each other is an opportunity for people to better understand each other, she said.
"How are we going to find the principles to make certain decisions, and we may not be able to agree, but how can we coexist?" she said.
Mott's contribution to the discussion is hosting a series of forums to talk about divisive subjects. Most recently, she hosted a three-part discussion on abortion, during which people had to be coaxed out of their corners.
"By the third one, there were people who were in tears, in a good way, who said 'I didn't realize how shut off I was.'"
In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in Carson v. Makin that allowing public funds to flow to non-religious private schools but not to religious schools violates the Constitution.
"Besides considering the arguments of the Court and the dissent, we’ll look at the practical implications of this decision and how activists on both sides are using it to increase polarization," said Mott, who said giving more choice to parents is a good thing, as long as those choices don't include discrimination.
"The lovely thing about a liberal democracy is that there's going to be different perspectives," said Mott. And teachers are going to have to figure out how to present the information and not run afoul of non-discrimination laws?"
Mott has faith that dedicated teachers will find ways to present divisive topics without driving wedges between people, even those who also want to promote key teachings of their faith.
"We can make a case that some of what progressives are saying right now around sexuality and gender has moved into an ideology that people have to say certain things in order to fit in and I think we need to push back on that," she said, adding it's also not helpful to say certain topics are off limits, such as gender reassignment surgery for minors.
"Usually you can say let parents make these decisions. It's when schools start to say 'No, no, we can't even let the parents decide,' we're running into problems when we make those claims. So I'm going to go with basic legal principles and discuss how can we coexist within those."
The three-part discussion, to be held at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro, begins on Sept. 6 with an overview of the Supreme Court's Carson v. Makin decision. On Sept. 13 the conversation continues with exploring the ideals of progressives, libertarians, and conservatives and how they interact. And On Sept. 20, Mott will discuss language that helps to decrease polarization so people can find some sort of common ground. Each conversation begins at 7 p.m. The series is free and open to the public. No registration is required.