NEWFANE — The NewBrook Fire and Rescue Department just made Christmas shopping easier.
The volunteer department's 19th Annual Silent Auction will go live from 12:15 a.m. Nov. 27 to 11:45 p.m. Dec. 6.
There are over 190 items available to bid on including: food, lodging and services gift certificates; Shippee Auto oil changes; Henry Carr Tree Service; Rescue Annual Subscription; new and gently used household items; quilts; holiday items; antiques and collectibles, and more. To see items available, go to 32auctions.com.
All proceeds from the auction will benefit the volunteer fire department, which serves the towns of Newfane and Brookline and is a member of Mutual Aid.
For more information contact: Samantha Wilson, 802-365-7887, wilsonnewfane@gmail.com; Lauri Miner, 802-365-4194, lminer0702@gmail.com; or Angela Sanborn, 802-579-3153, angiesanborn5@gmail.com.