Treasurer’s office closed Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Treasurer’s Office will be closed on Wednesday from 12:15 to 4 p.m. so that staff can attend training. All other offices at the Municipal Center will remain open during normal business hours.
Fire department to sell Christmas trees, escort Santa
GRAFTON N.Y. — This holiday season, firefighters are busy with more than just service to their community.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 12, volunteers from the Grafton Fire Department will sell Christmas trees and Grafton Fire logo shirts and hats next to the Grafton Inn as part of Christmas in Grafton.
Firefighters will escort Santa around Grafton Village at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.