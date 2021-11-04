HINSDALE, N.H. -- Jack Clark of Hinsdale, N.H., harvested his first deer on Saturday, Oct. 23, during New Hampshire's youth hunting weekend. The doe weighed in at 120 pounds.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
The "Wild Goose" players rehearses a scene from Edward Albee's "Zoo Story" at the Next Stage, in Putney, Vt., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Leland & Gray host Fairfax during a Division 3 semifinals girls' soccer match on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Bellows Falls hosted Essex during a Division 1 semifinal field hockey match on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Bellows Falls won 2-1 and will move on to the state championship game on Saturday.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
A group of veterans gathers at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday mornings for coffee and doughnuts as they share their war stories and other issues facing them during a Veterans' Coffee Group.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
A group of volunteers from the Putney Mountain Hawk Watchers keeps count of the raptors that fly across the mountain during the migration period on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. To date, they have counted around 18,401 raptors.
