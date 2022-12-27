WILMINGTON — This past Saturday night marked a historic occasion in Wilmington, as the Jewish community came together to celebrate the first public menorah lighting in the town's history.
The menorah, a candelabra with nine branches used in the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, was lit at the town memorial Hall at 6 p.m. The event, organized by the local Chabad Jewish center, was open to the public and attracted many community members of all ages and backgrounds.
Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a holiday that commemorates the miracle of a small amount of oil lasting for eight days in the ancient Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. The holiday commemorates when a small number of Jews had risen up against the mighty Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt, and the few were victorious against the many.
At a time when anti-Semitism is at an all-time high, it is all the more important to celebrate holidays that promote inclusivity and tolerance for all different walks of life and religions, said Yisroel Teitlebaum of the Hakhel Lodge in Wilmington.
The menorah, with its nine branches, represents this miracle, and is lit each night of Hanukkah as a symbol of hope and celebration, a holiday that commemorates freedom from religious persecution — and a holiday that symbolizes how a small amount of light sheds great darkness.
The event also featured traditional Hanukkah music, doughnuts, latkes and tea.
The event was made possible through the Chabad Jewish Center of Brattleboro, in conjunction with town manager Scott A. Tucker and the chair of the beautification committee, Cheryl LaFlamme.