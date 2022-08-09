BRATTLEBORO — Every member of Toastmasters begins their journey with an icebreaker speech, a four to six minute speech that introduces them to the club, and gives them a little practice writing and delivering a message. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Kyle Vereb of Green Cove Springs, Fla., will deliver his icebreaker. Because BrattleMasters is a hybrid club, where members may attend in person or online, Vereb participates virtually through Zoom.
The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. both in person and online, also includes speaking exercises, a timer's report, a grammarian's report, an evaluation of Vereb's speech and a break. Find the in-person meeting in Room 249 at Vermont Technical College, Brooks House, Brattleboro. The link for Zoom, available at 5:45 p.m., is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84732737542?pwd=QTYxS3ArRnloeUNOaEYwM3huM3lLUT09.
For details on the Brattleboro-based club, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. Toastmasters membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries.