BRATTLEBORO — The First United Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church will be holding a joint Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 18 Town Crier Drive.
Guests will be treated to homemade fresh doughnuts, homemade frozen apple pies, Christmas cookies, sweet bread, assorted pies and candies. There will be tables with knitted goods and Christmas ornaments, along with nearly new and gently used gifts and glassware. Another feature is Grandma's Attic, with jewelry, household goods, and trinkets in good condition. Books will also be sold for all ages.
The proceeds from the Bazaar will be used for the Mission giving of the churches, both local and global. For more information, call 802-254-1234.