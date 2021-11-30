BRATTLEBORO — The landscape of publishing picture books and graphic novels is changing.
The current renaissance of picture books and graphic novels written by and about marginalized communities is said to provide new ways to engage with history. Latinx scholar Laura Jiménez describes how contemporary authors and illustrators use visual literature to center narratives previously unseen in mainstream publishing. Dr. Jiménez is department chairwoman for Language and Literacy Education at Boston University. She studies literature and literacy through a social justice lens. Her book reviews and calls for social justice in children’s literature can be found on her blog, booktoss.org, and on Twitter @booktoss.
