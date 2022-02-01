BRATTLEBORO — The oldest and largest slave cemetery in the United States is located in the shadow of Wall Street. Actor and poet David Mills will read from and discusses his award-winning poetry collection, “Boneyarn,” featuring groundbreaking poems about slavery in New York City.
The First Wednesday lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries, will be delivered via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Register for the event, which includes an opportunity for questions by attendees, at www.vermonthumanities.org/event/digital-boneyarn-new-york-slavery-poems/.
David Mills holds a master’s from New York University and Warren Wilson College and is a cum laude graduate of Yale University. He’s published two full-length poetry collections — “The Dream Detective” and “The Sudden Country” in addition to his latest. Mills is a favorite presenter at Brooks Memorial Library, where has portrayed Langston Hughes and Martin Luther King, Jr.
Vermont Humanities Council is also offering free 90-minute creative writing workshop with David Mills via Zoom on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. The workshop will use prompts about slavery in New York City to encourage participants to write their own poems on the subject
The First Wednesdays series is held in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. The statewide underwriter for the 2021 to 2022 series is the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries. Brattleboro programs are sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library. For more information, call 802-254-5290.