BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library’s May First Wednesday lecture, “This Is Not That: A Brief Introduction to the Black Death,” looks at another historic episode in public health. The Black Death hit the Eurasian world in the 14th century and left long term consequences. Dartmouth History professor Celia Gapsochkin presents an overview of the outbreak of the bubonic plague, and briefly compares it to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The First Wednesday Lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries will be delivered via Zoom. The virtual talk will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, with recordings of the event subsequently available on the VHC Facebook and YouTube channel. Register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, at https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/.
The Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays series is held every month from October through May in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. The statewide underwriter for the First Wednesdays 2020-2012 series is the Institute of Museum & Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries. The Brooks Memorial Library programs are sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library (https://friendsofbrookslibraryvt.org/), and the Brattleboro series is underwritten by Chroma Technology Corporation.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.