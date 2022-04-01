BRATTLEBORO — The First Wednesday lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries will be delivered in-person at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m.
Celebrate National Poetry Month by joining poets and writers Shanta Lee Gander, Diana Whitney and Christal Brown for a conversation that explores how girlhood and womanhood in the U.S. are manifested across the boundaries of poetry, dance and lived experience.
The First Wednesdays series is held in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. Masking is optional, but appreciated. For more information, call 802-254-5290 or visit brookslibraryvt.org.