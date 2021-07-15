Fishing on the river

Lots of sunshine. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 15, 2021 @ 2:50 pm
Michael Lynch, from Townshend, casts his line out on the Connecticut River, in Hinsdale, N.H.
Nina Nabizadeh, of Brattleboro, Vt., works on a mural at the High Grove Parking Lot on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Nabizadeh is hoping to have the mural done in a couple of weeks and is looking for community members to help with it.
Jaci Reynolds, the owner of The Pit Mistress, in Brattleboro, Vt., works on preparing food on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Ken Bloom, the owner of Bloomin Italian, cooks meals for people out of his Vernon kitchen on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Brattleboro beat Bellows Falls 6-0 during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Campers participating in the annual Brattleboro Community TV Summer Camp get the opportunity to be involved in film production as they recreate a scene from Jurassic Park.
