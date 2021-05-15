SPOFFORD, N.H. — Professional travel advisor Lisa Fitzgerald, of Fitzgerald Travel in Spofford, was selected by Travel Weekly and TravelAge West to serve on the Global Travel Marketplace (GTM) Advisory Board. The 11 advisory board members were selected from among hundreds of qualified past attendees and will serve a two-year term.
GTM is a travel industry event that connects top-producing advisors in North America with leading cruise, hotel, tour and destination suppliers through one-on-one appointments, boardroom presentations and networking events over the course of two-and-a-half days. Participants undergo a screening process, which evaluates their business model, confirms annual sales and requires industry references prior to being accepted into the event.
GTM takes place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 8-10, followed by its sister event, GTM West, held in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 17-19.
“I am extremely excited and honored for the opportunity to meet, support, and educate such an amazing group of elite professional travel advisors from all over the World,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “This networking event and opportunity is essential for building bonds with travel suppliers and our clients, especially post COVID-19. Vacation planning is forever changed and I am honored to serve on the Global Travel Marketplace Advisory Board”.