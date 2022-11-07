BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Music Department will offer a fall concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The concert take place in the BUHS auditorium and feature each of the school's five ensembles. There is no charge.
The chorus opens the concert with a program that includes "It's All Right" by Curtis Mayfield, "E Oru O" by Rosephanye Powell, "The Lake Isle of Innisfree" by Penny Rodriguez, based on poetry by W. B. Yeats, and "Autumn Leaves" by Joseph Kosma and Johnny Mercer.
The jazz workshop follows with John Coltrane's "Mr. P.C.," Sonny Rollins' "Sonnymoon for Two" and Freddie Hubbard's "Little Sunflower."
Madrigals next take the stage to perform "Shaker Round Dance" - a Shaker melody arranged by Wayland Rogers, "Muusika" by Part Uusberg, and "Sing" by Pentatonix.
The jazz band will encore a set they performed at the Vermont Jazz Center's Emerging Artist Festival, including "Alianza" by Erik Morales, "Front Burner" by Sammy Nestico, and "The Chicken" by Alfred "Pee Wee" Ellis.
The concert band concludes the show with four works, starting with Dana Wilson's "Sang!," followed by "Persian Dance No. 2" by Iranian composer Amir Molookpour, and "The Haunted Carousel" by Erika Svanoe. Frank Ticheli's setting of two contrasting Cajun Folk Songs rounds out the program.
Julie Ackerman-Hovis directs all of the vocal ensembles, Rob Freeberg leads the jazz workshop and Steve Rice directs the concert band and jazz band.
More information is available by calling 802-451-3511.