BRATTLEBORO — A flashing crosswalk beacon in front of Cota & Cota on Putney Road is out of commission after someone crashed into it last week.
"We're going to have to get parts from the manufacturer before we can put it back up," Brattleboro Public Works Director Dan Tyler said Monday. "I'm still going back and forth. They still need more numbers off the unit."
On Friday, the Vermont Agency of Transportation notified the town about the damaged rapid rectangular flashing beacon or RRFB. Tyler said the state installed the equipment with the understanding that the town would handle maintenance.
The RRFP on the other side of the road in front of the entrance for New England Center for Circus Arts still works. It connects to the damaged one that was moved from the site after the crash.
Tyler said together, the units are worth about $8,000 and he's unsure how much the parts to make the repair will cost.