BRATTLEBORO — Starting July 5, Brattleboro Public Works will be conducting preliminary work for an anticipated paving project on Flat Street, Frost Street, Elm Street, and Lynde Place. The work will include sidewalk and ramp repairs, repairs to the drainage and sewer infrastructure, and some curb repairs. This project will have periods of alternating one-lane traffic, road closures, and restricted traffic. Motorists should plan for delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. The preliminary work will conclude near the end of August.
Those who have any questions or concerns should contact Darren Pacheco, Highway Supervisor for the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email dpacheco@brattleboro.org.