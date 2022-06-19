BELLOWS FALLS — Postmaster Jennifer Fletcher was among 140 area postmasters sworn into office May 25 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a ceremony held in Manchester, N.H.
Fletcher was sworn in as postmaster of Bellows Falls and promised to bring a focused approach on improving service reliability, consistency, affordability, dependability and sound financial management.
Postmasters oversee all aspects of local retail and delivery operations for the Postal Service in the community. Fletcher said she looks forward to meeting with local residents and businesses to ensure that their mailing and shipping needs are being met.