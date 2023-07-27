BRATTLEBORO — Town staff want to know what could improve people's experience at the Living Memorial Park Pool.
Carol Lolatte, director of the Brattleboro Department of Recreation and Parks, said a feasibility study is funded for this year to explore ideas for improvements at the facility.
"We want to engage the community," she said.
From 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, input will be solicited at the pool.
Lolatte will be joined by Town Planning Director Sue Fillion. Being there all day is anticipated to result in getting feedback from the many user groups at the pool.
A request for proposals for the study went out Monday afternoon and a firm will be awarded the project in August.
"We're trying to start the community engagement," Lolatte said. "What I might think what I want out of a pool might be different from what you might think."
Lolatte wants to hear about everything from the bath house to the pool itself.
"From my standpoint, when you come into the pool now, you have to decide whether you are a male or a female," she said.
She suggested the possibility of having an area where people who identify as gender neutral can change at the pool. Other community members also have raised the point.
The pool and its supporting buildings were constructed in 1957. The pool was renovated in the late 1980s.
"Everything needs to be looked at," Lolatte said. "We've had some significant leaking over the years. It's time for a full renovation project. The point here is we're just trying to see what the community would like so the architect engineer we hire will be able to help us identify what a budget might look like."
Input from Monday will be taken into consideration as future planning occurs. Contact information also will be collected in case a survey is developed.
WTSA will broadcast from the pool Monday and encourage people to come, Lolatte said.
No timeline on capital improvements at the pool has been determined yet.
"This is something that would have to be taken to the Select Board and then we'll start to figure out where it will fit here in the future," Lolatte said.
Those unable to attend Monday's session should contact Director Carol Lolatte at 802-254-5808 or recreation@brattleboro.org.