BRATTLEBORO — The Rich Earth Institute and The People’s Own Organic Power Project are co-hosting a film screening of "Flush: The Documentary," followed by a panel discussion on June 18 at 2 p.m. in the Epsilon Spires Community Room.
"Flush: The Documentary" is the story of what happens after we “go," and a growing movement to change the way we think about waste. Director Karina Mangu-Ward has a hunch that the unprecedented damage from Superstorm Sandy in her Brooklyn neighborhood, the drought out West and the future of our food supply have a lot to do with how we flush. So she gives herself a challenge: follow one flush from beginning to end.
"Flush: The Documentary" is the story of everything that happens next and the cultural, political and corporate forces shaping the way we deal with bodily waste in America today.
The film will be followed by a panel conversation of three local experts in traditional and progressive wastewater services: Christina Adams from Resource Management Inc., Janine-Burke Wells from North East Biosolids & Residuals Association and Jamina Shupack from Rich Earth Institute. Panelists will reflect on the current sanitary situation, discuss impending challenges around biosolids management and offer diverse perspectives on the path forwards to manage human waste — and reclaim it as a resource. The People’s Own Organic Power Project’s Shawn Shafner will moderate.
The event will be held at Epsilon Spires, Social Engagement Room, 190 Main Street.
Tickets are $1 plus suggested donation of $12. Donate $21 or more and receive a free, signed copy of Shawn Shafner's new book, "Know Your Shit," and a Rich Earth Institute sticker. Tickets are available at flushbrattleboro.bpt.me.